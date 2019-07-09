UniAbuja students charged with murder get N5m bail each

ADVERTISEMENT

Two students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), who were charged with culpable homicide by the police, have been admitted to bail in the sum of N5 million each.

The students, Christian Francis, 17, and David Ogwu, 16, were arraigned before an FCT High Court in Nyanya by the police on July 3. They were accused in a three-count charge of conspiracy, failure to give information and culpable homicide.

The teenage students, who are 100 level students of University of Abuja, were alleged to have gone to the Dome Hotel Abuja for a pool party on April 27 where the police alleged they conspired to commit the offence.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Dabo Yakubu, told the court on July 3 that the defendants and one Emmanuel Balogun now (deceased) entered the pool together to swim on April 27.

He alleged that when the defendants noticed that the deceased had drown, they swam out of the pool, dressed up and went to school.

He further alleged that the defendants failed to inform any public servant that the deceased did not know how to swim.

Police said the offence contravened sections 97, 224 and 138 (b).

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the allegations against them.

Following an application by their counsel, the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, yesterday, granted them bail.

Justice Idris also ordered the defendants to produce one surety each, who must not be below the level of an assistant director in the federal civil service.

He added that the surety must have landed property in Abuja and must swear to an affidavit of means while the defendants must deposit their travelling documents with the court.

