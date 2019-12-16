UniAbuja sacks two professors, demotes two over sex, other misconducts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Council of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved the sack of Professor Adeniji Adedayo Abiodun of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture over his involvement in sex scandal with a female student.

A statement signed by the Head, Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, said the Council, at its 85th Regular Meeting held on Wednesday, 11th and Thursday, 12th December, 2019, considered reports and recommendations from its Disciplinary Committee and approved the termination of appointment of two Professors for various acts of misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Professor Abiodun was dismissed for inappropriate relationship with a female student which is a misconduct of “scandalous and disgraceful nature” as provided in Section 16, subsection 3(c) of the University of Abuja Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (1999).

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The statement said Professor Agaptus Buzo – Chibuzo Orji of the Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education, was also dismissed for “falsification of academic records”, “aiding and abetting of examination malpractice”, and also for “Corruption and dishonesty.”

The Council also approved the demotion of Dr. Robert Dajal, Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education by a rank, from Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer, and Mr. Gana Emmanuel Sunday Defian, Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture by two ranks, from Lecturer 1 to Assistant Lecturer, for their complicity in various acts of misconduct inimical to the good image of the University.

“The University of Abuja wishes to restate its commitment to high moral standards and determination to take appropriate disciplinary measures against any act of misconduct perpetrated by its staff and/or students, in the interest of justice and educational development,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App