UNFPA trains doctors, nurses as over 50 women undergo VVF surgery in Bauchi

The United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) in collaboration with the Canadian government and the Federal Ministry of Health have trained doctors and nurses on Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) surgery and management at the VVF Center Ningi, Bauchi State.

Over 50 VVF patients have also been treated free of charge during the one month training. The trainees were drawn from Bauchi and Sokoto states.

Speaking to journalists at the VVF Center, Ningi on Thursday, the officer in charge of the training program, Dr Musa Elisha, said the free surgery and training was aimed at reducing the prevalence of VVF in the country, which he said was at an alarming rate.

According to him, the number of women suffering from VVF is over 150,000 nationwide with an increase of about 20,000 annually.

He said despite the efforts being put in place, the increase in the number of cases far exceeded the 4,000 being treated through corrective surgery.

Dr Elisha added that, the UNFPA is also addressing the underlying socio-cultural beliefs that remained the major predisposing factors of women having VVF.

In her remark, the National VVF Program coordinator, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Peters Ogunmayiwa, called for more funding to VVF related issues by the federal government.

She said that plans are on to build more VVF centers across the country to increase access by patients.

Speaking, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) VVF Center, Ningi, Dr Nasiru Umar Ibrahim said that more than 1000 patients have been treated at the center in the last five years with an average of about 200 patients being treatedannually.

He added that, patients are coming to the center for treatment from other states across the country as well as neighbouring countries.

