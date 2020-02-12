Unemployment: We’ll be in serious trouble if…, says Dangote

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, says the high rate of unemployment is fuelling insecurity in the country.

Dangote spoke in Abuja yesterday after a meeting with a delegation of NTA StarTimes Naija Farmers Reality TV show led by its Chief Executive Officers, Dr Chigbo Okoli.

Dangote, represented by Executive Director, Stakeholders Management and Corporate Communications of his company, Mansur Ahmed, said: “We’re in crisis today; unemployment is massive and obviously, the consequential poverty in Nigeria is such that if we don’t take some very measures and steps to change the direction of things, we’ll all be in serious trouble.

“We believe that insecurity is direct consequence for poverty. When there’s poverty, there’s likely to be insecurity. When there’s insecurity, it tends to make poverty situation worse. So, we’ve to address this issue and I believe that all of us, at every level, have a role to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App