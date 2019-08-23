Unemployment: Sokoto NYSC coordinator harps on skills acquisition, entrepreneurship

ADVERTISEMENT

NYSC Coordinator in Sokoto state, Mr. Philip Enaberue, has urged corps members to embrace skills acquisition programmes made available by the scheme.

He described skills acquisition and entrepreneurship as the way to go towards tackling unemployment in the country.

Speaking on the scheme in Sokoto, the Coordinator said there were various vocational skills which the corps members could key into. He called on them to take advantage of the service to nurture their creativity and resourcefulness.

Enaberue also pointed out that the NYSC was in accordance with the government’s intention to inculcate moral discipline and foster unity.

He lauded the Sokoto Government for the rehabilitation of the orientation camp and other logistic support towards the success of the orientation exercises.

He also recalled that wind destroyed some section of the hostels which Governor Tambuwal had inspected, and he was optimistic that the government would rehabilitate it as promised.

