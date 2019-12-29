Unemployment: Only PDP put out of jobs – APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said President Muhammadu Buhari administration has put a lot of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members out of their illegitimate job of looting the country, not the fictitious 40 million Nigerians being bandied by the PDP.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement issued yesterday that for 16 years, several leaders of the PDP were having a bazaar over the nation’s commonwealth to produce world’s highest number of billionaires whose only enterprise was pilfering public purse.

Issa-Onilu said during the period of calamitous heist, thousands of PDP members also held Nigeria by the throat, in an unpatriotic race to help themselves to the country’s collective resources.

He added that the entire public sector in collaboration with willing players from the private sector was neck-deep in fleecing the treasury.

The APC was reacting to a statement by the PDP that the ruling party has reached the “end of its journey” under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Friday, alleged Nigerians are looking for alternatives in the opposition party, and that history will not be kind to the APC administration.

He said the APC under Buhari recorded various failures including “putting over 40 million Nigerians out of employment.

“The fact is that the verdict of history against the APC and its administration has become inevitable and the APC, as a party has reached the end of its journey,” he said.

Ologbondiyan described the APC-led government as insensitive and deceitful, adding that it “tumbled over Nigeria from one of the fastest-growing economies to world’s poverty capital.”

