Unemployed man arraigned for alleged cult membership

A 22-year-old unemployed man, Michael Ojiako, was arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday, for allegedly belonging to a secret cult.

Ejiako, whose address was not provided in court, is facing a three-count charge bordering on membership of an unlawful society.

He, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 14 at 7:30 pm at Coconut, Opposite Agbeilo Underbridge area of Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant and some others were caught in a gathering of an unlawful society – Eiye confraternity – fighting one another and causing breach of the peace.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 42(a), 168(d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Mogaji said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned further hearing till July 29. (NAN)

