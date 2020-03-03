Uneasy calm in Imo as Supreme Court affirms Uzodinma as governor

ADVERTISEMENT

There was an uneasy calm in Imo state on Tuesday following the Supreme Court’s verdict that dismissed the application for the review of the decision sacking former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma winner of the March 9, 2019 judgement.

Daily Trust reports that a seven-member panel of justices presided by Justice Tanko Muhammad today ruled that the court lacks the jurisdiction to sit on appeal over its judgement on the Imo governorship.

In the main judgement read by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the apex court held that the application lacked merit and dismissed the application. “The judgement of the Supreme Court is a finality,” he said.

The judge however said no cost would be awarded against the applicants. Justice Nweze however delivered a dissenting judgement.

Our reporter who went round Owerri, the state capital today observed that armed mobile policemen took over the gate of the Government House while an armoured personnel carrier was stationed strategically in front of the gate leading to the Government House.

But supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) carrying placards with varying inscriptions were sighted at the Government House to celebrate the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Earlier, before the apex court’s judgement, some residents took to the streets, destroying billboards on major streets in the city.

This prompted the Imo State Police Command to caution people against taken the laws into their hands, as it issued a statement immediately.

The police, in the statement, said that it has observed with utmost dismay the manner in which some people have taken to the streets destroying billboards, banners, government facilities/infrastructures etc, in the wake of the Supreme Court review judgement.

“The command however advises members of the public to take cognisance of the fact that the ruling has been fixed for 3pm today being 3/3/2020 and as such does not call for chaos and anarchy as the paramount interest should be how to move Imo State forward, as both candidates are Imo indigenes and whoever wins between both parties should be supported to make Imo a better place.

“The command therefore warns all parties, as well as members of the public to maintain decorum and desist from conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace, as anyone caught in the act of destruction of government properties shall be made to face the wrath of law.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation, as the command’s resolve to protect lives and properties of “Ndi Imo” remains total,” the statement added.

It could be recalled that Ihedioha and the PDP had in an application dated February 5, 2020 and brought through his counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) asked the apex court to set aside its judgement of January 14, which nullified his victory in the March 9, 2019 election and declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC winner of the election after he presented excluded results from 388 polling units.

Recall that in its judgement, a seven-member panel of justices presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that Ihedioha was not validly elected as governor by majority of lawful votes cast in the election.

The panel therefore ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Ihedioha and a fresh Certificate of Return issued to Uzodinma forthwith and “he should be sworn-in as governor immediately.”

In the main judgement read by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the apex court held that Uzodinma proved the allegation of exclusion of results in 388 polling units of the state where he scored 213,695 votes.

