UNDP trains 368 Borno JTF, vigilante on peace-building in North-East

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has engaged 368 members of Civilian JTF and vigilante groups from Borno State on conflict resolution and peaceful coexistence in the Northeastern Nigeria.

The 14-day training which held at Citizenship and Training Centre, Shere Hills, in Jos was meant to train the participants on the need to promote peace and unity in their various constituents within Borno, which is experiencing 10-year of insurgent activities.

The Technical Advisor and Resident Representative of UNDP in Nigeria, Isaack Otieno, at the closing ceremony of the event called on the participants to ensure peaceful co-existance in their respective communities, adding that they should be ambassadors of peace, embrace unity and togetherness.

Mr Otieno further stressed that, UNDP is committed to supporting Nigerian government in its pursuit for peace and development and finding lasting solutions to the conflict in the North-East.

The coodinator of the centre, Alhaji Abdulmumuni Adamu, while appreciating the efforts of UNDP for supporting the programme also urged participants be good leaders and responsible citizens.

