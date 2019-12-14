UNDP trains 368 Borno JTF, vigilante members on peace building

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has engaged 368 members of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and Vigilante groups from Borno State on conflict resolution and peaceful coexistence in the Northeastern Nigeria.

The 14-day training, which held at Citizenship and Training Centre, Shere Hills, in Jos, was meant to train the participants on the need to promote peace and unity in their various constituents within Borno, which is experiencing 10-year of insurgent activities.

Isaack Otieno, Technical Advisor and Resident representative of UNDP in Nigeria, at the closing ceremony of the event, called on the participants to ensure peaceful co-existance in their respective communities, adding that, “be ambassadors of peace, embrace unity and togetherness so as to be proud of you.”

Mr Otieno further stressed that,”UNDP is committed to supporting Nigerian government in its pursuit for peace and development and finding lasting solutions to the conflict in the Northeast.”

Ali Abdulhamid Adam, a participant at the training, appreciated the UNDP for organising the course, saying, “the training has taught us to relate with one another irrespective of our differences and be good ambassadors of peace and unity.”

Earlier in his remarks, the coordinator of the centre, Alh Abdulmumuni Adamu, while appreciating the efforts of UNDP for supporting the programme, also urged the participants to display the lessons they have learned during the exercise.

The training had in attendance traditional rulers and government representative from Borno and Yobe states.

