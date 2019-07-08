UNDP, Elumelu Foundation to empower 100,000 African entrepreneurs

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Development Programme has partnered with the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) to train, mentor and financially support 100,000 young entrepreneurs in Africa over 10 years towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The TEF-UNDP Sahel Youth Entrepreneurship Programme, which is expected to mobilize support for businesses, aims to generate millions of new jobs and contribute at least $10 billion in new annual revenues across Africa.

This was announced yesterday at the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, where TEF Founder, Tony Elumelu and UNDP Regional Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa joined African Presidents at the African Continental Free Trade Area Business Forum where the agreement was signed.

The partnership will target young Africans in under-served communities, starting with the Sahel, given the region’s opportunity as the youngest population in the world with 194 million people under 25 years of age (64.5% of the total population).

Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Africa, said: “We see Sahel as a land of many opportunities and investing in the youth is a pre-condition to stabilizing the region”.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu said: “Africa needs partners that do not only believe in the potential of its private sector to champion economic development, but backs this with commitment.”

