Under investment in education caused insecurity — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the security challenges bedevilling the country was as a result of decades of under investment in the education sector.

The president stated this when he received a delegation from Adamawa State led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri at the State House, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many of the issues confronting our nation today, especially in the areas of insecurity and corruption, are directly or indirectly linked to the decades of under investment in education and healthcare

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the federal level, we are doing our best to address these issues. But the Federal Government cannot do it alone. We need the State and Local Governments to do their part. This is not about politics. It is the reality.

“Today, majority of Nigerians are below 20 years old. And it is projected that our population growth rate will remain amongst the fastest in the world. This means any plans we have today must take into account, the needs of tomorrow,” he said.

Pledging to look into the request of the delegation, the president said education and health remain priorities of his administration especially as it strives to achieve social inclusion and collective prosperity for all Nigerians.

“I have taken note of your requests and recommendations. We shall review and act accordingly. I would suggest however that you make a formal written submission to my office in due course,” he said.

In an interview after the meeting, Fintiri said they met the president to address some of the infrastructural challenges bedevilling Adamawa State.

“We have come to see Mr President and if you see from the cream of the personalities that we came with, they cut across party lines and ethnic nationalities.

“We look at ourselves first as Adamawa and secondly, the problem that concern us and we have come to where it would be solved. By God’s Grace we have made our cry loud and it would be solved by Mr. President.

“We really need a lot of support in agriculture, human development like I have said among the youths. On infrastructure the president he has awarded the contract and we still believe that some of the roads that are giving us serious concern and challenge should be addressed by the federal government while the state concentrated on the state’s roads and we have given a serious attention to it,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App