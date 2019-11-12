Uncompleted schools projects: Minister orders contractors back to site

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of State for FCT, Hajiya Ramatun Tijjanj Aliyu, has ordered contractors handling various schools projects to return to site.

She said there was need for contractors to ensure they complete the abandoned primary schools projects in the territory.

Aliyu, made the call after she was led by the UBEB director, Dr. Adamu Jatau Noma, to inspect a classroom project at LEA primary school in Chibiri village of Kuje area council yesterday.

She urged the UBEB director to ensure that the contactor building classrooms in the school was mobilized back to site in order to complete the project, saying there was the need for all contractors handling primary schools projects to return to site.

She said the FCT administration was determined to provide a conducive learning environment for pupils across government schools in the territory, hence, contractors handling such projects should work hard and complete them.

Responding, the FCT UBEB director, Dr. Adamu Jatau Noma, commended the minister for the visit, saying the board has not relented in its efforts at ensuring pupils and students get quality education in the territory.

He said the board has constructed many schools across the FCT, especially where there was none before, adding that many schools have also been renovated.

