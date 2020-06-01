Uncommon leadership in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite challenges, the government of Niger State Governor, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello, has set precedence and demonstrated exemplary leadership traits by delivering service and good governance according to the people’s need.

The administration, now in it’s fifth year, has carved a niche for itself for instituting sanity and financial discipline by remaining focused in its anti-corruption crusade, blocking wastages and creating more avenues for enhanced revenue generation in the state.

The administration has constructed and renovated more than 2,500 schools across the state and completely overhauled 22 under the Whole Schools Development Approach. It established the Teacher Professional Development Institute and also recruited 2,600 teachers.

We have made lots of progress also in the health sector constructing over 50 Primary Healthcare Centers across the state and reconstructing the General Hospitals in Minna, Kontagora, Bida, Suleja, Kutigi and Nasko”.

There are other very remarkable milestones, particularly in the provision of infrastructure and have witnessed massive and unprecedented construction of over 500 kilometers of rural roads as well as several roads in Minna, Kontagora, Bida, Agaie, Suleja, Tegina, Zungeru etc.

These potent milestones and successes recorded by the administration of Governor Sani Bello are not by any means the end and the road to success is still under construction.

Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, Minna Niger State.

