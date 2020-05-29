UN to honour 3 Nigerians killed in peacekeeping operations

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will today preside over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal will be awarded posthumously to honour three fallen peacekeepers from Nigeria and 80 others for their exemplary services in peacekeeping operations.

The fallen peacekeepers from Nigeria are Warrant Officer Moshood Lasisi, Police Sergeant Henry Ukomadu and Gabriel Kolawole Shogaolu.

The Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations system in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday to commemorate the International Day of Peacekeepers, observed every May 29.

He said the UN expressed its gratitude to the Federal Government and people of Nigeria for their contributions and sacrifices to global peace and security through its commitment of human and material resources to the UN peacekeeping operations around the world.

