UN Sec Gen praises Buhari’s integrity, corruption war

ADVERTISEMENT

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has extended his personal admiration for President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity and corruption war.

Guterres’ message was delivered by Mohammad Ibn Chambas, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, at the State House, Abuja yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He praised Buhari’s “integrity and quality as a statesman, especially in fighting corruption and driving public accountability.”

He said the UN appreciated the Nigerian leader’s commitment to tackling poverty, terrorism, insurgency and recharging the Lake Chad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chambas pledged UN continued technical support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards the next general elections.

He also expressed the UN’s delight that Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad Bande, was elected the President of the 74th UN General Assembly.

He described Prof. Muhammad-Bande as “highly regarded by his peers in New York,” adding that “We will ensure his tenure is a success.”

“We have no doubt that he will be a pride to Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Responding, Buhari expressed Nigeria’s commitment to stabilising the West-African sub-region within available resources.

The president said he was pleased that the United Nations appreciated his administration’s focus on fighting corruption, poverty and ensuring regional stability.

He also restated his belief that peaceful relations with Nigeria’s neighbours remained imperative in confronting terrorism and insurgency.

In a related development, Buhari received in audience the First Vice-President of the Republic of South Sudan, Taban Deng Gai, who came to seek Nigeria’s continued support towards lasting peace in his country.

Similarly, the president received the Liberian President George Weah at the State House.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App