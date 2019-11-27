UN opposes death penalty for hate speech

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, has commended the move to tackle hate speech but voiced opposition to death penalty.

Mohammed, who is the former Minister of Environment, said this at State House after leading a delegation to pay a courtesy call on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Asked whether she subscribed to the idea of social media censorship as proposed by the Nigerian government, she said, “we need to know that globally, we are in a space that hates speech has reached an all-time high and so many checks and balances we can put into the society, into a country, into a region to bring an end to that is welcome.

“Again, the way the legislation is being followed to try to put that in place, I think is commendable. We, of course, did not support the death penalty and I am also happy to see yesterday (Monday) that that portion was taken out of the legislation that was being put forward. The Secretary-General had also put in place a special ending on hate speech.”

