UN donates $2m to FG

The United Nations has released $2m to the Nigerian Government to procure essential medical supplies to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, disclosed this at a national conference in Abuja on the COVID-19 crisis. The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the Federal Government would ensure resources were deployed to where they are needed most.

