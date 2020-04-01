  1. Home
UN donates $2m to FG

By Olayemi John-Mensah
United Nation UN

The United Nations has released $2m to the Nigerian Government to procure essential medical supplies to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria,  Edward Kallon, disclosed this at a national conference in Abuja on the COVID-19 crisis. The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the Federal Government would ensure resources were deployed to where they are needed most.

 

