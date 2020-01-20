UN condemns attack against Humanitarian facilities in Northeast Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, has condemned the attack by non-state armed groups against the main humanitarian accommodation in Ngala, in the north-eastern State of Borno.

“I am outraged by the extremely violent attack on this key humanitarian facility where five United Nations staff were staying at the time of the incident,” stated the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon in a statement on Monday morning.

On the evening of Saturday 18 January, the humanitarian hub in Ngala was the direct target of a complex assault by heavily armed non-state armed groups operatives.

An entire section of the facility was burned down as well as one of the few vehicles UN agencies rely on for movement and aid delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Protective security measures deployed at the humanitarian hub prevented any harm to the staff who was in the facility.

“I am shocked by the violence and intensity of this attack, which is the latest of too many incidents directly targeting humanitarian actors and the assistance we provide,” stressed the Humanitarian Coordinator. “I am relieved all staff is now safe and secure. Aid workers, humanitarian facilities and assets cannot be a target and must be protected and respected at all times.”

Aid workers are providing assistance to more than 55,000 people in the town of Ngala, near the border with Cameroon.

In 2019, over 10,000 people arrived in Ngala, searching for security and basic services.

Humanitarian hubs in Borno State are critical to the humanitarian response. They provide operating environments for aid workers in remote locations where some of the most vulnerable people live or have sought refuge.

“I call on all parties to the conflict to respect the principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality which guide the assistance the humanitarian community delivers in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe,” he maintained.

The United Nations and NGO partners in Nigeria are working to bring vital assistance to over seven million people in the crisis-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App