Umeh wins Anambra senatorial rerun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, declared Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winner of Saturday’s Anambra Central Senatorial rerun.



Umeh, a former National Chairman of (APGA), defeated 13 other candidates, including the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Ngige has since distanced himself from the election, saying he asked his supporters to boycott the election on the grounds that INEC mischievously included his name on the list of contestants even after informing the commission since January 2016 of his withdrawal from the race.



The exercise was conducted in seven local government areas of Njikoka, Awka North, Idemili South, Dunukofia, Awka South, Anaocha and Idemili North.



The election, though adjudged to be peaceful, recorded poor voter turnout with only 9.1 per cent of voters accredited.



Announcing the final result, the Returning Officer, Prof. Charles Esimone, said Umeh scored 64, 878 to beat his closet rival and the APC candidate who came second with 975 votes, while candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) came third with 116 votes.



Esimone who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said the total number of registered voters in the seven local government areas was 745, 828 out of which 67, 872 were accredited.



