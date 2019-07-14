Umahi’s cabinet list to be ready this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi, Friday night said the list of those who will serve in his cabinet will be ready next week.

Governor Umahi said those who will make the list will be ‘‘men and women of great repute and not cultists’’.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that an acting Chief Judge would be sworn-in on Monday.

Umahi spoke during a state banquet, organised to mark the retirement of the state Chief Judge, Justice Aloy Nwankwo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Nwankwo will officially bow out of service on Monday after spending 16 years as the state Chief Judge.

“On Monday by 4pm we must inaugurate our acting Chief Judge and I want to thank the judges in Ebonyi State for your cooperation and commitment towards oneness of our dear state and upliftment of the judiciary.

“Mr Speaker, my executive council list will be ready next week.

“And of course we have said that here in Ebonyi State, no cultist will make our list”, he said.

The occasion had in attendance, the Speaker of the state House Assembly, Fancis Nwafuru, judges, Special Assistants to the governor, past executive council members among others.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App