‘Umahi’s apology to journalists act of humility’

The Ebonyi Professionals Forum (EPF), a group of professionals from Ebonyi State has described as an act of humility and exemplary leadership the apology the state governor, David Umahi tendered to two journalists he had earlier banned for life from entering the state.

The EBF in a press release issued by its Administrative Secretary/Director External Relations, Ugochukwu Ezekiel to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, said that on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Governor Umahi, in a live broadcast, followed the path of honour and exemplary leadership and apologised to the reporters, adding that he also publicly invited them to join his government to develop the state.

“Particularly of note was his disagreement with two reporters from The Daily Sun Newspapers, (Chijioke Agwu), and Vanguard Newspapers (Peter Okutu) respectively, leading to the reported ban of the two correspondents from entering Ebonyi State Government House and covering any government event for life,” the EPF said.

The group said it was a rarity in Nigeria’s political history where the nation’s leaders behave “as if they are larger than life;” and in a country “where many state governors see themselves as incapable of committing any wrong, to see one who can listen to wise counsel and apologise for a wrongdoing.” Daily Trust reports that since Governor Umahi tendered the unreserved apology for the wrongdoing, the two journalists, Chijioke Agwu and Peter Okutu have resumed their official duties in the state.

