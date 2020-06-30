Umahi reshuffles cabinet after 6 years in office

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi has reshuffled his cabinet after six years in office.

Those affected were the Chief of Staff to Ebonyi State government, Dr Emmanuel Offor Okorie who was moved to head the State’s Broadcasting Commission (EBBC).

Dr. Okorie was replaced by Dr. Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, a Permanent Secretary with Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB).

This was contained in a statement issued by Secretary to the state government and coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala on Monday night.

According to Ugbala, the redeployed cabinet members are expected to handover on or before July 1.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dr David Nweze Umahi has approved a cabinet reshuffle and redeployment as follows:

“Chief Dr Emmanuel Offor Okorie, Chief of Staff now Chairman EBBC Board.

“Also, Chief Mrs Chinwe Okah – Commissioner for Budget and Planning now Commissioner for Market Development and Management while Prof Ogbonnaya Chukwu former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development now Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

Another, Chief Moses Oshibe – Commissioner for Lands and Survey now Commissioner for Ricemils Development which was newly created.

However, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji who doubled as Commissioner for Information and State Orientation and Ag. Commissioner for Human Capital Dev. and Monitoring would now serve as Commissioner for Information and State Orientation only.

“Chief Emmanuel Uguru – Commissioner for Environment now Commissioner for Lands and Survey and Comr. Jonah Egbo Commissioner for Solid Mineral Development was moved to head the state ministry of Environment.

“Chief Donatus Njoku – Commissioner for Commerce and Industry now Commissioner for Solid Mineral Development”, the statement read.

“Mrs Mojibade Ekuma – SA- Finance now Acting Accountant General.

“Mr Emeka C. Nwankwo who served Special Assistant to the governor on ICT now has finance attached to his areas of duty.

“Chinyere Udoka who served Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Women Affairs (Central) was moved to Capital City

Also in the list was Moses O. Agama, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development now Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in-charge of Admin, Accounts, Salaries, Pensions and Returns.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App