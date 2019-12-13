Breaking News
JUST IN: President Buhari returns to AbujaJUST IN: Abdelmadjid Tebboune wins Algeria’s presidential electionBuhari congratulates UK Prime Minister on election victory
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Umahi present N178bn budget to State House of Assembly
ADVERTISEMENT

Umahi present N178bn budget to State House of Assembly

By Nabob Ogbonna, Abakaliki Published Date

The governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has presented a budget of N178.1 billion to the state house of House for approval for the year 2020.

He tagged the budget: “Growth Consolidation and Transformation”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The budget has a N10.3 billion difference when compared with the one of 2019 which was N188.4 billion.

The breakdown of the budget indicates that recurrent expenditure has a total of N46 billion which represents 25.87 percent while capital expenditure stands at N132 billion (74.13 percent).

He explained that works and infrastructure will receive a total of N54,1 billion which represents 30.38 percent of the budget.

Also, Education will receive a total of N27 billion among which N7.6 billion will be injected in construction and renovation of schools, across 171 wards in the state.

Health got N15,4 billion, Human Capital Development and Commerce and Industry jointly receive N8 billion.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.