Umahi present N178bn budget to State House of Assembly

The governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has presented a budget of N178.1 billion to the state house of House for approval for the year 2020.

He tagged the budget: “Growth Consolidation and Transformation”.

The budget has a N10.3 billion difference when compared with the one of 2019 which was N188.4 billion.

The breakdown of the budget indicates that recurrent expenditure has a total of N46 billion which represents 25.87 percent while capital expenditure stands at N132 billion (74.13 percent).

He explained that works and infrastructure will receive a total of N54,1 billion which represents 30.38 percent of the budget.

Also, Education will receive a total of N27 billion among which N7.6 billion will be injected in construction and renovation of schools, across 171 wards in the state.

Health got N15,4 billion, Human Capital Development and Commerce and Industry jointly receive N8 billion.

