Umahi congratulates Super Eagles

The chairman of the South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. David Umahi, has congratulated Nigerians for the victory of Super Eagles against Guinea in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) in Egypt.

Umahi, who adjourned the state Executive Council meeting to watch the match between Nigeria and Guinea, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, commended the fighting spirit of the Super Eagles and called for same dedication and patriotism among Nigerians.

Umahi said with unity of purpose and total patriotism, Nigerian team has all it takes to go through the tournament and come back with the trophy.

He called on the team and management as well as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to amicably resolve all residual issues arising from match bonuses and other entitlements for the players and their handlers.

He expressed optimism that Nigerian sports will improve with proper harnessing of various talents that abound in every part of the country.

He however cautioned against ethnicity in Nigerian football, adding that football remains one of the things that unite us as a nation despite incipient divisive politics.

