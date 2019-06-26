Breaking News
Thursday: NiMET makes weather prediction for Abuja, Kano, Lagos, others
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Umahi congratulates Super Eagles
ADVERTISEMENT

Umahi congratulates Super Eagles

By Nabob Ogbonna, Abakiliki Published Date
Governor David Umahi.
Governor David Umahi.

The chairman of the South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. David Umahi, has congratulated Nigerians for the victory of Super Eagles against Guinea in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) in Egypt.

Umahi, who adjourned the state Executive Council meeting to watch the match between Nigeria and Guinea, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, commended the fighting spirit of the Super Eagles and called for same dedication and patriotism among Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umahi said with unity of purpose and total patriotism, Nigerian team has all it takes to go through the tournament and come back with the trophy.

He called on the team and management as well as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to amicably resolve all residual issues arising from match bonuses and other entitlements for the players and their handlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed optimism that Nigerian sports will improve with proper harnessing of various talents that abound in every part of the country.

He however cautioned against ethnicity in Nigerian football, adding that football remains one of the things that unite us as a nation despite incipient divisive politics.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.