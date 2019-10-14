Ultimatum to Oshiomhole: APC state chairmen meet in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The state chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress last night met in Abuja to review a 10-day ultimatum earlier given to the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee to address their concerns.

As of the time of filing this report, the meeting was still ongoing at a hotel close to the party’s National Secretariat.

In a communiqué issued and signed at the end of the last meeting by the chairman and secretary of the Forum of APC state chairmen, Ali Bukar Bolari and Ben Nwoye, who are also Borno and Enugu states chairmen respectively, said they protested against poor reward system in the party, abandonment of founding fathers, neglect of the entire party structure, and the failure to produce a substantive National Secretary after the exit of Mai Mala Buni.

The state chairmen had expressed concern over the alleged lukewarm attitude of party leadership to the plight of either late and kidnapped colleagues in various states.

