Ulama forum backs call for overhaul of Nigeria’s security apparatus

The Ulama Forum has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to consider calls to overhaul the leadership of the security apparatus in the country.

The forum, in a communique of online discussions on security situation in Northern Nigeria which held via zoom and WhatsApp from 15th to 24th June, 2020, said that the neglect or politicising of security issues may lead to serious untoward consequences for the leaders and the society in general.

The communique, signed by the Convener of the forum, Malam Aminu Inuwa Muhammad, noted that considering the current deterioration of the security situation, especially in the North-East, North-West and parts of North-Central of this country, the Ulama Forum held series of discussions with a view to exploring ways and means of supporting and strengthening the efforts of the authorities towards overcoming the problem and finding lasting peace in the region and the country in general.

He called on leaders to urgently investigate and unravel the immediate and remote causes of these killings and take adequate measures to stop them with immediate effect.

The forum urged the government to listen to the advice of the community leaders and residents of affected communities and those at high risk of attacks on how best to tackle the challenges in their communities or prevent a recurrence.

It also asked authorities to provide immediate assistance to state governments whenever any calamity befalled their people, rather than waiting for the victims to starve to death or fall into critical conditions.

The Ulama Forum then called for a review of the Dasuki Committee Report on the system and powers of traditional and community leaders in the North with a view to reintegrating their robust network and hierarchy chain in intelligence gathering and immediate response to security challenges.

“Ignoring their role may create room for some of them to be negligent or be exploited by criminal elements for their nefarious activities,” it stressed.

