Ukraine tasks Russia on downed Malaysian aircraft

The Ukrainian government has called on Russia to take responsibility for downing Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 off Ukrainian airspace in July 2014.

This came after four suspects were charged last month with bringing the missile used to shoot down the plane into Eastern Ukraine, three of who were former or active members of Russian special services.

In a press release issued by the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria yesterday, it highlighted the development as one of key importance to provide answers to questions of who organized the operation.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to highlight the fact that the prosecution of suspects in the case of premeditation and committing of crimes related to the shooting down of MH17 is inextricably linked with Russia’s responsibility as a state for violating a number of conventions, thus making these crimes possible. Among those, in particular, is the violation of the international convention for the suppression of financing of terrorism, which is the subject of the court trial of Ukraine against Russia in the International Court of Justice.

“We call on the Russian Federation to acknowledge its responsibility for supplying the arms and to cooperate with the investigation, as stipulated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2166 of July 17, 2014,” the statement read.

Also, in stipulation of the agreement between Ukraine and Netherlands of July 2017, the Ukrainian government said its law enforcement agencies would cooperate fully with their counterparts from countries which lost citizens in the MH17 incident.

