Ukraine attacks Russia over issuance of ‘unlawful’ citizenship to Ukrainians

The Ukrainian government has expressed its objection towards Russia’s alleged unlawful decision of granting Ukrainians, Russian citizenship, and have described it as a “flagrant violation by the Russian Federation, of international law and the sovereignty of Ukraine.”

During a press briefing held by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Nigeria, Mr. Valerii Aleksandruk, in Abuja, he stated that Ukraine will further cooperate with international partners towards strengthen the sanction pressure on the Kremlin regime in regards to Russia’s decision on giving Russian citizenship for certain citizens of Ukraine.

In a statement, read by the ambassador, he said “We deem it to be extremely cynical that the Russian side attempts to explain the goal of the above decisions as ‘protection of rights and freedoms of individuals and citizens’.

“The truth is that the rights and freedoms of citizens of Ukraine have been flagrantly violated since the beginning of the Russian military aggression and Russia’s occupation of the part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol and the territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine,” he stated.

The newly sworn in president of Ukraine, 41-year old political novice Volodomyr Zelenskiy, who won the elections against the incumbent Petro Poroshenko, has also reiterated that Ukraine’s agenda towards ending the Russian aggression will remain unchanged, and will further cooperate with international partners towards strengthening consolidated sanction pressure on the Kremlin regime.

