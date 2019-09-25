UKEAS Study World: Do you want to study abroad and work after?

Do you want to study abroad and work after? YOU CAN!
Explore study and work opportunities with UKEAS by attending the biggest educational fair in Africa this October with a rare opportunity to interact with representatives of over 60 institutions from USA, UK, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, IRELAND, GERMANY and more.
Why you should attend?
NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019
There are new educational policies that favor international students like the 2 years UK post study work visa, increased course duration with reduced tuition costs, more industry partnerships by universities to offer a wider range of internship options.
You also get to:
Meet directly with University Representatives
Study and Career Counseling
Free Application Process
Free Study Visa Guidance and much more
Register for free
Venues
Abuja
Date: Thursday, 10th October, 2019.
Venue: Sheraton Hotel, Ladi Kwali way, Abuja, Nigeria
Time: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Tel: 08158868765
Lagos – VI
Date: Saturday, 12th October, 2019
Venue: Intercontinental Hotel, Plot 52A Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria-Island, Lagos
Time: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Tel: 08057126717/08057126781
Don’t forget to come along with your academic credentials.
LINK: https://www.ukeas.com.ng/registration/registration-form.php?s=2890
Post 2: Get ready to turn your Study Abroad Dreams into Reality this October!!
Attend the biggest educational fair in Africa this October with a rare opportunity to interact with representatives of over 60 institutions from USA, UK, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, IRELAND, GERMANY and more and hear about new educational policies that favor international students like the 2 years UK post study work visa, increased course duration with reduced tuition costs, more industry partnerships by universities to offer a wider range of internship options.
You also get to:
Meet directly with University Representatives
Study and Career Counseling
Free Application Process
Free Study Visa Guidance and much more
Register for FREE
Venues
Abuja
Date: Thursday, 10th October, 2019.
Venue: Sheraton Hotel, Ladi Kwali way, Abuja, Nigeria
Time: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Tel: 08158868765
Lagos – Victoria Island
Date: Saturday, 13th October, 2019
Venue: Intercontinental Hotel, Plot 52A Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria-Island, Lagos
Time: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Tel: 08057126717/08057126781
Don’t forget to come along with your academic credentials.
LINK: https://www.ukeas.com.ng/registration/registration-form.php?s=2890
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY