UKEAS Study World: Do you want to study abroad and work after?

Do you want to study abroad and work after? YOU CAN!

Explore study and work opportunities with UKEAS by attending the biggest educational fair in Africa this October with a rare opportunity to interact with representatives of over 60 institutions from USA, UK, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, IRELAND, GERMANY and more.

Why you should attend?

There are new educational policies that favor international students like the 2 years UK post study work visa, increased course duration with reduced tuition costs, more industry partnerships by universities to offer a wider range of internship options.

You also get to:

Meet directly with University Representatives

Study and Career Counseling

Free Application Process

Free Study Visa Guidance and much more

Register for free

Venues

Abuja

Date: Thursday, 10th October, 2019.

Venue: Sheraton Hotel, Ladi Kwali way, Abuja, Nigeria

Time: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Tel: 08158868765

Lagos – VI

Date: Saturday, 12th October, 2019

Venue: Intercontinental Hotel, Plot 52A Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria-Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Tel: 08057126717/08057126781

Don’t forget to come along with your academic credentials.

LINK: https://www.ukeas.com.ng/registration/registration-form.php?s=2890

