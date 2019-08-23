Ukana Polytechnic opens 2019 admission

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom State has opened the 2019/2020 admission for the award of National Diploma in Computer Science and Statistics in its School of Applied Science.

In a statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Dr. Okon Ekanem and made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo, he said candidates who scored a minimum of 130 in the 2019/2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are qualified to apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on interested candidates to submit photocopies of their 2019/2020 JAMB results and SSCE, NECO, GCE or equivalent as well as current phone number to the admission unit of the polytechnic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekanem said candidates must have five credit level passes in the SSCE, NECO, GCE O’ Level or its equivalent in Mathematics and English Language and any other three of the following: Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Further Mathematics, Statistics, Agricultural science, Geography and Biology.

He explained that candidates interested in studying Statistics must have Five credit level passes in the SSCE, NECO, GCE O’Level or its equivalent in Mathematics and English Language and any other three of the following: Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Further Mathematics, Statistics, Agricultural science, Geography and Biology.

He cautioned candidates against registering online as registration is done only in the campus of the institution, adding that candidates are expected to generate remita number at the Bursary department.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App