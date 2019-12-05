UK trains staff of standards organizations, signs MoU with Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK Government has trained Nigerian Standards Agencies on standards development from the 3rd to the 5th of December, 2019.

The training exercise was carried out through the Commonwealth Standards Network (CSN) and the Global Trade Programme (GTP).

According to the Head of Prosperity, British Deputy High Commission, Mr. Guy Harrison, “the UK Government is committed to her partnership with the Nigerian Government, to promote an inclusive economic growth in Nigeria, by providing technical assistance to improve the country’s trading capabilities.

“This has championed the design of different programmes to deliver specific technical assistance to Nigeria to eliminate non-tariff barriers to trade”.

During this event, there was also a MoU signing between the British Standards Institute (BSI) and the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON).

Speaking at the signing event, the Director of Standards Development of the SON, Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, indicated that “with this MoU, both agencies have agreed to share information to support standards development and improvement, to design capacity building activities to promote standards capabilities, and disseminate information on export and import standards requirements for both countries”.

The Head of International Engagement, British Standards Institute (BSI), Mr. Peter Sissons, also said; “BSI as the business improvement company and UK National Standards Body, signed this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Standards Body of Nigeria, to advance cooperation between both organizations.

“The agreement intends to share good practice between the two organisations, promote productivity and efficiency, reduce costs and barriers to trade between the UK and Nigeria, by increasing the use of standards.”

Confirming this, the UK Global Trade Programme Manager, Obosi Philip, clarified that: “The training activity and MoU will translate to a more capable standard bodies in Nigeria, with access to global standards development programmes and wider standards information sharing platforms. This will in effect, promote export of Made-in-Nigeria products to the UK and the World.”

According to Obosi, the new drive will see to the involvement of measures, which will help in the acceptances of Nigeria products in the international market.

He stressed that: “What the country has experienced in recent times with the rejection of our products in international markets will now be addressed with the follow-up activities from the signing of the MoU, it will create a good opportunity for those responsible to do the right thing and I am optimistic it will be for the good of the country as well as boost our trade relationships.”

Also at the training are other key standards authorities in Nigeria, including the National Agency for Foods Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI) and Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

