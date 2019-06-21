  1. Home
UK returnee urges Nigerian artistes to do music for global audience

Adebayo Alexander Oyediran, a United Kingdom returnee has urged Nigerian artistes to make music that will be appealing to the global audience.

Oyediran, popularly known as Prince Bayo, in an interview, said Nigerian artistes should visit other countries and explore opportunities, stressing that the world is a global village and there is no need for limitation.

“Music is a powerful tool. Nigerian artistes should visit other countries, explore their culture and make songs that are appealing to the global audience. We have what it takes to rule the world with our music,” he said.

Adebayo who started music at the age of five, said he is in the country to connect with his fans and work with prominent names in the industry.

“I am in Nigeria to connect with my fans. I have been away from a long time, doing music in the UK. I am working with ace producer K. Solo on my new project which will definitely wahoo my fans,” said Prince Adebayo, whose genre of music is a fusion of Pop and Reggae with afro beats.

