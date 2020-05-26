  1. Home
UK eases Covid-19 measures in England

Shops selling clothes, furniture, electronics or books, as well as auction houses and tailors are to be allowed to offer their services again from June 15, the UK prime minister announced.

Non-essential retailers are to be allowed to reopen in England in June, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday evening.

Shops selling clothes, furniture, electronics or books, as well as auction houses and tailors are to be allowed to offer their services again from June 15.

Outdoor markets can reopen as of June 1.

Retail premises must be made “COVID-secure,” Johnson said.

On March 23, Johnson closed all stores that did not serve primary needs as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Supermarkets and pharmacies remained open.

The prime minister had already announced on Sunday that schools in England would be opened again for certain classes from June.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are going their own way in the fight against the coronavirus.

Britain is the country with the most COVID-19 victims in Europe.

So far, 36,914 deaths have been recorded, Johnson said on Monday evening.

It is believed there is also a high number of unreported cases. (dpa/NAN)

