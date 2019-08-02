UI student slumps, dies

ADVERTISEMENT

A 400-level student of the University of Ibadan, Victor Ajidagba, Wednesday night slumped and died.

Ajidagba, a student of Nursing, died at the University College Hospital school campus.

He was said to be walking through the corridor of the Department of Physiology when he slumped and was rushed to the institution’s clinic, Jaja, by two other students.

Confirming the incident, the institution’s Director of Public Communications, Olatunji Oladejo, said: “It’s unfortunate that Victor Ajidagba, a 400-level student of Department of Nursing slumped and died yesterday night (Wednesday) despite efforts of doctors and nurses of UI medical centre, Jaja clinic and at the UCH.”

Oladejo said the university would investigate further the cause of his death , noting that his family had been notified.

