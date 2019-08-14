UI imposes curfew on campus following robbery attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Following recent robbery attack on the students of the University of Ibadan, the authority of the university on Tuesday imposed partial curfew on the campus.

A statement signed by the the Vice Chancellor Professor Idowu Olayinka said the partial curfew takes effect from 12 midnight today and 5am.

The statement said the decision was taken at a meeting of the University Security Committee which was aimed at reviewing the current security situation on the University of Ibadan.

It added that all students and members of staff must have means of identification when asked by security operatives.

The Vice Chancellor said all male visitors to the three female hostels (Awolowo Hall, Queen Idia Hall and Elizabetb hall) are to be received outside the halls while female guests will be screened.

Olayinka added that any male visitors seen loitering around female halls beyond 8:30pm will be taken as suspect.

Recall that two female hostels at the university had been invaded by thieves who robbed and injured both male and female students in the process.

