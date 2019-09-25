Ugwuanyi swears in 19 Commissioners, seven Advisers

ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Wednesday sworn-in 19 Commissioners and seven Special Advisers to assist him run the affairs of the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi, while swearing in the commissioners and Advisers, said that performance would be key and periodically benchmarked as a basis to remain in office.

Ugwuanyi, who insisted that his government would not tolerate any corrupt practice, however, stressed that the loyalty of the new appointees as public officers should be to God and the state.

According to him, “they must at all times be seen to pursue honesty, transparency, accountability, equity, justice, fairness and unalloyed commitment to your duty in the course of your service to this state”.

The newly sworn-in Commissioners include: Chief Miletus Ezugworie Eze, Engr. Greg Nnaji, Barr. Chijioke Edeoga, Barr. Chidi Aroh, Prince Emeka Mamah, Mr. Vitus Okechi, Mr. Solomon Izuchukwu Onah, Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji and Dr. Charles O. C. Egumgbe.

Others are: Chief Mathias Ekweremadu (Jnr.), Uchechukwu Ogbonna, Mrs. Mabel Chinwe Agbo, Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune, Prof. Uchenna Eze, Barr. Peter Okonkwo, Mr. Obi Carl kama, Mr. Ugonna Ibe, Dr. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam and Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu.

The Special Advisers are: Mrs. Olangwa N. Ezekwu, Mr. Uwakwe Ukuta Azikiwe, Mr. Uchenna Emmanuel Ogbodo, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Engr. Mrs. Maryrose Obiageli Abba, Barr. Stephen Oluchukwu Oruruo and Barr. Paschal Okechukwu Ukwuani.

The governor, who had earlier in the day sworn-in Dr. Festus Uzor as his Chief of Staff, announced Mr. Chuks Ugwoke as his Chief Press Secretary.

He disclosed that “the Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor will be appointed in due course and all other appointments will follow suit.”

He emphasized that “every public officer on this journey must wear his/her seat belt,” adding that “our administration will be on fast-track to deliver the public good to Ndi Enugu in the remaining three years, eight months and five days of this tenure.”

Ugwuanyi further informed the new aides of the 3-day policy retreat commencing from September 26 to 28, which will take them through the government’s policy direction.

He noted that the appointees were expected to digest the sectoral recommendations applicable to their respective ministries to keep them properly focused on the delivery of their ministerial mandate.

According to him, the work and recommendations of the 12 sectoral ad-hoc committees comprising highly experienced technocrats, professionals, the academia, and others, culminated in his administration’s new strategic architecture with cross-cutting and sector-specific plans for advancement of good governance and optimization of service delivery in the state.

Ugwuanyi said: “This is intended to facilitate the fulfilment of our campaign promises and social contract with Ndi Enugu.”

