Ugwuanyi orders demolition of kidnappers’ caves

By Tony Adibe, Enugu Published Date
Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has visited the Umuogbua Ihe tunnel along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in  Awgu Local Government Area, said to a hide-out and escape route for kidnappers operating in the area.

Also, Gov Ugwuanyi visited the Ihe-Agbogugu-Ogbaku-Amurri and Isu-Awaa-Agbudu forests in the same local government area, ordering the immediate demolition of Agbogugu and Isu-Awaa-Agbudu caves to enhance the security of the areas.

He equally inspected the ongoing construction of a military base along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Umuogbua Ihe, Awgu LGA and further directed that the bushes around the tunnel/kidnappers’ den should be cleared immediately.

Gov. Ugwuanyi said that a joint security patrol team will commence an extensive surveillance of the affected areas to ensure maximum security and strict compliance with the directives.

He was taken round the locations by the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Mr Stanley Okeke, members representing Awgu North and South state constituencies, Mrs. Jane Eneh and Mr  Johnson Chukwuobasi, respectively and other stakeholders in  the council area.

 

