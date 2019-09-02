Ugwuanyi inaugurates ‘Agro Rangers Squad’ to tackle herders, farmers’ crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Monday inaugurated the Agro Rangers Squad, a scheme he said would provide for the “arrest and prosecution of arms-bearing herdsmen or farmers and also the protection of the citizenry from kidnapping, robbery and other violent crimes.”

The scheme was initiated by the Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu, for tackling issues between herders and farmers, Daily Trust learnt.

Gov Ugwuanyi described the initiative as “a welcome complement to the efforts and measures his administration has been taking to combat security challenges in the state, particularly with regards to protecting our farmlands in order to enhance agricultural output and ensure the safety of farmers and rural dwellers.”

He said that his administration recently recruited 1,700 able-bodied and experienced youths to serve as Forest Guards with the primary responsibility of “policing all our forests and exposing criminal elements using them as their hideouts”.

Reiterating that Enugu remains one of the most peaceful and secure states in the country despite some security challenges, Gov Ugwuanyi said that the efforts of the state government have been considerably successful as the state has continued to record a drastic reduction in the number of clashes between farmers and herdsmen as well as other criminal activities.

He lauded the Federal Government through the NSCDC and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for this unprecedented initiative, adding: “As a government, we want to pledge our full support, cooperation and assistance to ensure the overall success of the Agro Allied Forces initiative in Enugu State”.

Earlier, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commended the Governor for his commitment towards security issues in the state.

