Ugwuanyi bans IPMAN in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has issued an Executive Order banning, till further notice, the activities of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state.

The order, which was issued, was said to be pursuant to Section 48 (1) and (2) of the Public Order Law Cap 130 Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004, Section 215(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Order, which was obtained by our correspondent, added that it was due to ‘‘the prolonged crisis between warring factions of IPMAN that has within the recent past given rise to cult activities, gun battles, banditry, continuing threat to public order and human lives and property.”

According to the order, “the foregoing has created a general state of insecurity in Enugu State, presenting grave danger to lives and property of members of the public”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the order expressed concern that “the continuance of activities of IPMAN in the state is likely to endanger peace.”

It further stated: “without prejudice to the issues in contention between the parties and the rights and obligations of the parties, and without prejudice to any judicial decisions in that regard: The activities of IPMAN in Enugu State are hereby prohibited till further notice”.

It added that “a committee comprising the Department of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Department of State Services shall be constituted to engage with the parties with a view to maintaining public safety and public order”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App