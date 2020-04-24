UFUK Foundation organises prayer session for Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFUK Dialogue Foundation has organised an online prayer session with the nation’s leading Muslim and Christian leaders, as part of measures to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The first session of the online prayer programme was held on Tuesday as part of the UFUK Dialogue Foundation community-level activities aimed at enhancing societal cohesion during the trying time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prominent religious leaders across various religious belief participated in the event, including, John Cardinal Onaiyekan; Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Secretary General of Jamatul Nasril Islam; and moderator, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua, Executive Secretary of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

Others are: Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ahmad, Chief Missioner, Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria; Most Rev. (Dr.) Joseph Oche Job, Methodist Archbishop of Abuja; Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq Muhammad, Islamic Scholar and Columnist; and Archbishop John Praise Daniel, Dominion Chapel International Churches.

In his opening speech, leader of UFUK Dialogue Foundation, Emrah Llgen, said the series tagged ‘Nigeria Prays’, is one of the efforts of the foundation to help the nation overcome the effects of the virus.

Llgen said: “As many of our places of worship were forced to close their doors, to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, we believe in facilitating an inclusive unifying moment for humanity.

“The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe has reinforced the need for humanity to stay united in our shared values towards halting the further spread of this pandemic.”

