UFC title: Usman has lifted the spirit of the nation – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The successful title defence of the UFC Welterweight division by Kamaru Usman has lifted the spirit of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Usman retained his title with a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 which was held on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

President Buhari, in his congratulatory message to the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’, said Usman’s victory has also reminded the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

“As the first African-born and Nigerian UFC Champion, President Buhari commends the courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands, and reminding the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

“While the global COVID-19 pandemic may have brought gloom to many families and nations, the President is delighted and gratified that our welterweight champion has lifted our spirits with another professional performance proving that things will surely get better at the fullness of time when we remain committed to our vision.

“The President wishes Usman the very best and more victories in his career and prays that like fine wine, he improves with age,” a statement signed by the President’s Media Adviser, Femi Adesina read.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App