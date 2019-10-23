UCL: Chelsea beat Ajax at Amsterdam

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea earn their reward for a fine away performance, drawing level with Ajax at the top of the group through substitute Batshuayi’s close-range strike from a chance created by Pulišić, who emanated menace after coming on.

The hosts, who suffer their first UEFA Champions League group stage defeat in ten matches and their first loss in any competition since May, will consider themselves unlucky, reflecting on Álvarez’s header that hit the post after half-time. It’s all set up for a thrilling return contest at Stamford Bridge on matchday four.

A brilliant result for Chelsea, who put in a resolute performance and nicked it right at the end. After losing on matchday one, this young side has faced two tricky away games and come home with six points.

