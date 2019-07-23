Uche Sampson Ogah: The ministerial nominee from Abia

ADVERTISEMENT

Uche Sampson Ogah is one of the 43 ministerial nominees sent to the senate for screening.

Here are few things to need to know about Ogah:

ADVERTISEMENT

Uche Sampson Ogah was born in December 22, 1969.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had his education at Ishiagu High School, after which he worked at the West African Examination Council (WAEC) from 1986–89, before he proceeded to the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu State where he obtained an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in 1992 and Higher National Diploma (HND) Level in 1995 in Accounting.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also attended University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in 2005. He also has a Bachelor of Science degree (Banking and Finance) from Ogun State University and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from University of Lagos.

Findings reveal that Ogah was a 2019 APC governorship candidate. He is also an industrialist who sits atop a flourishing conglomerate with diversified business interests.

Ogah is a job and wealth creator with close to 50,000 employees on his pay roll, many of which are Abians.

He owns Masters Energy, an indigenous oil company that gets yearly crude oil lifting contracts from NNPC, even under the current govt.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App