Uche Onwuasonya: I won’t feel fulfilled if I don’t play for Super Eagles

Newly signed Plateau United attacking midfielder, Uche Onwuasonya has said his ultimate desire is to play for the Super Eagles. In this interview with Trust Sports, the Flying Eagles player spoke on his blossoming football career and ambition in former NPFL champions, Plateau United FC of Jos.

How did you start your football career?

Although I am from Abia State, I was born and bred in Gombe. So I started my football career in FC Yarmalight FC of Gombe from where I moved to Enyimba FC in 2013. From Enyimba FC, I returned to play for Gombe United for three seasons before moving over to Niger Tornadoes. From Tornadoes I joined Kwara United. While playing for Kwara United, I was invited to the National U20 team. However, following the relegation of Kwara United, I moved to Plateau United where I am hoping to take my career to the next level. And I want to add here that I wouldn’t have reached this level without Almighty God and the unflinching support of the proprietor of FC Yarmalight, Mallam Farouk Yarma. He has been there for me from the beginning to this moment.

What would you say was responsible for the relegation of Kwara United?

I will say we were unlucky. We had a good team but luck was not on our side so we were unable to win the matches that would have saved us from relegation. That is one thing with football. You will do all the playing but if luck is not on your side, your labour will be in vain.

Would you say the team enjoyed the necessary support from the sponsors of the club?

I must say they did their best but it was not enough. The government was willing to motivate us but there were some basic things that we lacked and that affected team spirit. However, I am not trying to shift blame or give flimsy excuses. That is now history. I just hope that they will be able to return to the topflight at the end of this season.

What informed your decision to join Plateau United?

I joined Plateau United to boost my football career. Plateau United is one of the biggest clubs in the country. I always dreamt of playing for them. I know that in Plateau United, I will get the opportunity to exhibit my talent on a bigger stage. Agreed Kwara United is also a big club but Plateau United will offer me more opportunities. I am really happy here in Jos and I don’t think I will regret joining Plateau United.

Plateau United is said to be star-studded, how confident are you that you will find enough playing time in the team?

I believe that with my talent, I can play in any club in the world. My self confidence is so strong that I believe if I am taken to Barcelona, I will make the squad. I am not trying to be proud but I know that God has blessed me with the talent to play football so I don’t look at the challenges. However, I know that football is team work so I am counting on my team mates to succeed. There are senior players I have met on ground so I will be learning from them.

Would you say you were warmly welcomed by fans of Plateau United?

Sure, even before I joined the club some of the fans had known me so it made it easy for me to settle down in Jos. They are happy to have me in the club and I am also happy to play for them. One thing I know for sure is that we are going to have a very cordial relationship. I know that once fans get what they want on the field from their players, there is hardly any problem. Moreover, as one born and bred in Gombe, I have no problem settling down in Jos. I am feeling very much at home.

What is your assessment of your new coach Abdul Maikaba?

Coach Maikaba no doubt is a very good coach. On and off the field, he is a perfect gentleman. He treats us like his children. His relationship with us is so cordial that many of us are happy to play for him. Moreover, he is one of the best coaches in the Nigerian Professional Football League. I was praying for opportunity to play under him and it didn’t take so long. I am waiting for the league to start so that I will repay him for reposing so much confidence in me.

Obviously you can’t wait for the league to start….

Honestly, I can’t wait. I want the league to start. I am not the only one. If you ask any player or coach in the NPFL, he will tell you the same thing. We are all praying for whatever is delaying the commencement of the league to be sorted out. It does not make sense to keep training without competitive matches to prosecute.

How was it like playing for Nigeria in the WAFU U-20 championship?

To be honest, it was an amazing experience. I knew that one day I would play for Nigeria but I never knew that it would happen so soon in my career. Many of us were invited to the team for screening but in the end, I made the squad and I was an integral member of the team. Since it is the dream of every good player to represent his country, I will say playing for the U-20 team is my happiest moment in football for now. I learnt a lot of things while in camp and they are going to impact positively on my game. I am not going to rest on my oars because my dream is to play for the Super Eagles. I won’t feel completely fulfilled if I don’t play for the Super Eagles. I know by the special grace of God, I will achieve my dream.

What is your dream club in Europe?

I would like to play for Arsenal. It is the club I have been supporting right from childhood. I like the club because they give young players the opportunity to play. I hope one day I will play for them.

Who is your role model?

My fans call me Fabregas but my role model is Iniesta. I like his style of play and I try to play like him. He inspires me a lot. Apart from Iniesta and Fabregas, I also like John Mikel Obi. He inspired me when he was playing for Chelsea and the Super Eagles.

