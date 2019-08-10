Uba v Ubah: Ubah fails to present more witnesses, closes defence

ADVERTISEMENT

In a dramatic move, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), on Saturday, failed to present more witnesses in defence of his victory at the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State.

Ubah, who was declared winner in the February 23 senatorial election for Anambra South District, opened his defence during the week, with a promise to present 14 witnesses but ended up presenting only eight.

Chief Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his elder brother Sen. Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are challenging Ubah’s victory in consolidated petitions, marked EPT/AN/SEN/11/2019 and EPT/AN/SEN/09/2019 respectively.

Ubah, who is a respondents in the petitions, had commenced his defence with a total of eight witnesses, four for each petition with a promise that more would be coming, including the Star Witness.

At the resumed of hearings on Saturday, the tribunal room was filled with team of counsels and supporters of both the petitioners and respondent, who were at the tribunal to witness the legal fireworks on the consolidated petitions.

However, counsel to Ubah, Dee Nwigwe (SAN), told the tribunal that they had reviewed their case and decided not to call additional witnesses.

Nwigwe further announced to the tribunal that they were closing their case in the two petitions against Ubah.

Obinna Adindu, Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reminded the tribunal that the commission had long closed its case with no witness as it was relying on the evidence of the petitioners’ witnesses.

Counsel to Chief Chris Uba, G. Igbokwe (SAN) expressed disappointment as he had traveled from Benin City to Awka to cross examine the respondent’s witnesses, including the star witness.

Igbokwe did not object nor agree with them on the closing of their case.

Hon. Justice Thelma Okara, the chairman of the tribunal, thanked all parties in the petition for their cooperation and maturity, while the hearing lasted.

Okara said the respondents in both petitions should file their final written addresses in seven days and that the petitioners should also file their final address in another seven days.

The tribunal fixed August 27 for the adoption of the addresses.

