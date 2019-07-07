Uba Sani: My position on Abba Kyari’s re-appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Uba Sani, has denied condemning the re-appointment of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

In a statement by one of his aides, Abubakar R. Abubakar, the senator said he was reacting to posts on Facebook and WhatsApp chat groups where he was alleged to have blasted the President over his reappointment of Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the posts as “mischief taken too far,” saying “they are hatchet jobs and lies from the pit of hell.”

Senator Sani urged the public to disregard both the Facebook posts and the one shared to WhatsApp chat groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said investigation had revealed that the posts were fabricated and ascribed to him by an aide of a defeated senatorial candidate in the 2019 Kaduna Central Senatorial elections.

“The aim is to bring the Distinguished Senator to public ridicule and odium and portray him as disloyal to the President and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The defeated senatorial candidate hopes that, through this subterfuge, he will warm himself back to the heart of Mr. President and possibly make a return from the political wilderness,” he said, adding “that the evil machination is dead on arrival.”

Senator Sani insisted that he was a key loyalist of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he held the President in the highest esteem and would never do anything to demean him.

The Senator called on security agencies to investigate the “criminal behind the act.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App