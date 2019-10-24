Uba brothers Vs. Ifeanyi Ubah: YPP demands disclosure of appeal court panel members

ADVERTISEMENT

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has raised alarm over the non disclosure of the members of the Court of Appeal panel for the hearing of appeals filed by the Uba brothers against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra South senatorial district

Chief Chris Uba and Senator Andy Uba had appealed the victory of Senator Ubah at the election petitions tribunal.

National chairman of YPP, Comrade Bishop E. Amakiri while addressing newsmen in Abuja, faulted the change of the panel of the appeal court for the case.

” Our party has made efforts to inquire into the rationale for the abrupt change of the panel of the Court of Appeal hearing the matter to no avail. We have also made efforts to find out the new composition of the panel of the Court of Appeal that are being sent to hear the Appeals to no avail.

” Again, the Court of Appeal today the 23rd of October 2019 informed our lawyers that the Appeals in in Appeal No. CA/EAPP/20/2019 (Chief Chris Uba v INEC) has been fixed for hearing on the 25th of October 2019.

” Our party believes that the composition of courts is a fundamental to the impartiality of the court and whilst our party has implicit confidence in the judiciary including the court of Appeal, we believe that there should be explanations for the changes in the composition of the panel of the Court of Appeal Enugu.

” In addition, we request for a full disclosure of the composition of the Special Panel of the Court of Appeal that has been constituted for the hearing of the Appeals,” he said.

