UBA announces appointments to board, Africa operations

United Bank for Africa Plc yesterday announced that Oliver Alawuba had been appointed as CEO of UBA Africa, overseeing the bank’s 20 African country operations, except Nigeria.

He succeeds Victor Osadolor, who retires from the Group Board, after 9 years of service working at UBA.

Alawuba was once the CEO of UBA Ghana and rose to become Regional CEO, UBA Africa before returning to Nigeria to run UBA’s East Bank. Under his leadership, UBA’s Nigerian East Bank division became the fastest growing regional bank in the Group.

The board further appointed Senegalese national, Abdoul-Aziz Dia as Executive Director for Treasury and International Banking, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Aziz becomes the first non-Nigerian Group Executive Director of the Bank, bringing a wealth of multi geographical experience to the Group. Mr Dia will be responsible for UBA’s global network of operations in New York, London and Paris, together with Group Treasury, where UBA offers a sophisticated suite of products to multinationals, international institutions and African clients.

Chukwuma Nweke, currently the Executive Director Operations, was confirmed by the board as the Group Executive Director, Retail and Payments, demonstrating the Group’s commitment to its retail offering.

The board also announced the appointment of Chiugo Ndubisi as Group Executive Director and the Group Chief Operating Officer, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

