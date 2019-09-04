UAE Ambassador, CEO Dubai Tourism for Akwaaba Travel Market

ADVERTISEMENT

The leading tourism destination in the Middle East and Africa, Dubai, will be attending the 15th Akwaaba African Travel Market 2019, scheduled to hold September 22-24 at Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria.

Dubai has become the biggest destination for Nigerian travellers with over 20 flights a day terminating in Dubai from Lagos and Abuja. It is believed that over 300,000 Nigerians pass through Dubai every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, with more partners and delegates, Dubai will be launching a dedicated breakfast to meet the entire travel trade tagged ‘A glimpse of Dubai’.

According to the organizers of Akwaaba, about 22 companies and a high-powered delegation from the DTCM will engage Africa on Destination Dubai.

Dubai will also be giving out lots of prices and gifts to participants via raffles.

The DTCM delegation includes among others, Issam Kazim CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Stella Obinwa, Director, Africa International Operations; Shae Brotherton, Senior Manager, Integrated Experience Management; Tareq Binbrek Senior Associate, International Operations; Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman Senior Manager Campaigns, Campaign Management and Janelle Lewis, Senior Manager, International Communications, PR and Communications.

Meanwhile, this is coming as Gambia Tourism Board seeks to renew its presence in Nigeria.

The DG of Gambia Tourism Board, Abdoulie Hydara, has confirmed that Nigeria is a very important market for Gambian tourism and the reason for “our attendance at the Akwaaba trade fair every year.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App